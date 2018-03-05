College Power 10: Our weekly ranking of the best in WNY collegiate athletics

The College Power 10 ranks the top performers each week in Western New York collegiate athletics.

1. The MAAC Players of the Year: Western New York swept the men's and women's Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Players of the Year. Niagara's Kahlil Dukes and Canisius' Jermaine Crumpton (Niagara Falls) were named co-Players of the Year on the men's side, while Niagara's Victoria Rampado took home the hardware on the women's side.

2. Bryan Lantry: The University at Buffalo junior wrestler fell in the Mid-American Conference finals this weekend but still qualified for the NCAA Championships. He's the fifth wrestler in UB history to qualify for the nationals three times in their college career.

3. Medaille women's bowling: The Mavericks went back to back, as Mackenzie Derleth and Carla Hansen led the team to its second straight Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Championship at Classic Lanes in Tonawanda on Saturday. The duo were both named to the All-Tournament team.

4. UB men's basketball: Down came the nets this week as the Bulls earned their first No. 1 seed and outright MAC regular season title. UB defeated Akron and Bowling Green, completing the regular season with a 15-3 record in conference play. The Bulls are the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament and will play the winner Monday nights's Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green game on on Thursday.

5. UB women's basketball: After setting UB records for wins in a season (25) and completed an undefeated home season, the women cut down the nets after their regular season finale to celebrate their first MAC East title, which UB clinched on Feb. 21.

UB is the No. 2 seed in the MAC Tournament and will play the winner of Monday night's Toledo vs. Kent State game on Wednesday night in Cleveland.

6. Canisius baseball: Joseph Preziuso hit a sacrifice fly to left center field to lift the Golden Griffins to a 3-2 upset victory against No. 25 North Carolina State on Sunday. Canisius snapped the Wolfpack's eight-game win streak and handed them only their second loss of the season.

7. Ian Sylves: The Buffalo State men's hockey goalie was rewarded for a stellar season, earning State University of New York Athletic Conference Goalie of the Year honors. The senior Bengal and JFK graduate led Division III with five shutouts. He finished second in Buffalo State history in goals-against average and third in save percentage.

8. Brittany Feldman: The Fredonia runner and Southwestern graduate finished first in the women's 400 meters at the All-Atlantic Regional Track and Field Conference meet. She ran a time of 57.65, 1.2 seconds faster than second-place finisher Marissa Jones of Plattsburgh.

9. Amy Feldman: The Erie Community College bowler finished third in All-Events in the National Junior College Athletic Association bowling championships at AMF Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga. Overall, the Kats finished 12th in the women's team standings.

10. St. Bonaventure men's basketball: The Bonnies streak is still going, as they defeated Saint Louis on Saturday to end the regular season with 12 straight victories. St. Bonaventure, No. 2 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, will play the winner of Thursday's Richmond vs. Duquesne game on Friday at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Honorable mention:

Daemen men's basketball's Breon Harris (Niagara Falls) was named to the East Coast Conference's All-Tournament team.

Canisius runner Donny Glavin broke the school record in the 3,000-meter event at the ECAC/IC4A Indoor Championships.

Niagara County CC men's and women's basketball both defeated ECC in their regular season finales.

Canisius men's lacrosse earned a third straight come-from-behind victory, downing Cleveland State, 12-11.

Josie Borysevicz threw a complete game for St. Bonaventure softball in a 9-1 victory against Lafayette.

Hilbert women's basketball's Taylor Corts scored 18 points in the Hawks' 61-42 loss to The College of New Jersey in the first round of the Division III Tournament.

Villa Maria's men's and women's basketball teams both made the Final Four for the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, with the men going to the final. However, neither were able to win a national championship.

Justin Moser: The Kenmore East graduate placed sixth with 456.45 in the 3-meter diving in the NCAA Divison III Region 4 meet to earn first-alternate for the nationals in Indianapolis March 21-24.

