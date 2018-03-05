Coming full circle, Noman tapped to fill Lackawanna Council seat

Lackawanna lawmakers Monday night by a unanimous vote returned Abdulsalam Noman to the seat he vacated at the end of 2017.

The newly appointed First Ward councilman will serve until the end of the year.

The appointment came after a series of court challenges that eventually ousted Mohamed Albanna from the First Ward seat he had won in the November election.

Both Albanna and John Ingram, his opponent in the race, were in Council Chambers Monday when councilmembers rendered the decision.

Noman was elated.

"We live in America and we have to follow the law," said Noman, after the meeting. "I respect John Ingram for working hard on the election, but the people of the 1st Ward asked me to come back and to finish the projects I did not complete."

Ingram left chambers without comment.