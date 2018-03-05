Buffalo News sports wins 'Triple Crown' in national sports editors contest

The Buffalo News sports department won the Triple Crown and three individual awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors during judging in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The News placed in the top 10 in daily section, Sunday section and sports website for newspapers with circulation of 75,001 to 150,000. To earn a Triple Crown, news organizations must be in the top 10 in three major categories.

In addition to the Triple Crown, three News staffers were honored.

Mike Harrington and Jay Skurski placed in the top 10 in beat writing. Harrington was honored for his coverage of the Sabres and Skurski for his coverage of the Bills. Judging is based on five pieces that reflect the breadth of beat coverage, including breaking news, analysis and in-depth features.

Photographer James P. McCoy was named Top 5 for long video (more than five minutes) as he chronicled his “Day in the Life” shooting the Bills game at the Cincinnati Bengals in October.

Here are links to the winning entries:

Harrington

Lehner unloads following 4-2 loss to Canucks

Bylsma looking ahead but how time does he have left?

Back to work for Botterill after one last celebration with Penguins

Denials aside, Housley makes move to demote Eichel

2008 Winter Classic at The Ralph: An oral history

Skurski

Nathan Peterman vows to learn from disastrous first start

Team chaplain Len Vanden Bosch blends faith and football

Adolphus Washington works his way out of doghouse and into starting role with Bills

Lorenzo Alexander meets with fan to discuss bringing positive change to Buffalo News

Terry Pegula says Bills ‘ran a process’ that led to Doug Whaley’s firing

McCoy

Watch: Behind the scenes on a Bills game with News photpgrapher James P. McCoy