[BN] Blitz newsletter: Could the Bills find the next Kyle Williams in the draft?

A former champion amateur wrestler and Academic All-American who describes his football playing style as "intellectual brutality," Stanford defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has a number of qualities that should make him appealing to Sean McDermott and the Bills.

There's also this: "The first tape I popped on I said this looks like Kyle Williams coming out of LSU," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah told the News' Mark Gaughan. "He reminds me so much of him, the strength, the power. I think he's a little underrated with his quickness and never stops with the motor."

Phillips is slightly taller (6-foot-3) and heavier (307 pounds) than the D-line lynchpin who has made five Pro Bowls since being drafted by the Bills in 2006, "and he even looks a little like Williams (without the beard)," according to Gaughan.

Offseason tracker: Bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest activity coming out of the combine and heading into on-campus pro days, free agency and the draft.

Bucky Gleason: Every word must be measured to get Bills' message.

Path to the Passer series: Is Josh Rosen a natural fit for the Bills? | Mason Rudolph offers plenty to like in a quarterback prospect ... with one notable exception. | Is Josh Allen worth a ransom? | Is Baker Mayfield the next Drew Brees? | How much is Kirk Cousins worth? | Will Nick Foles be available?

Jim Kelly gives inspiring speech: "My family knew I was going to fight through, they knew I was going to beat it and, more importantly, me in my heart knew I was going to beat it," the Hall of Fame quarterback said in accepting the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation's award of excellence at the organization's 28th annual dinner in Milwaukee.

Inside the Bills: What goes on in those 15-minute player interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine?

More combine coverage: Josh Allen shows off big arm in QB work. | Potential first-round DT prospect Maurice Hurst sent home due to heart condition. | One-handed linebacker Shaquem Griffin impresses on the bench press. | Lamar Jackson says he's strictly a QB. | Baker Mayfield says he'd turn the Browns around.