Bison Billiards moves to Eastern Hills Mall

Bison Billiards pool hall has moved from its longtime location at 8216 Main St. in Clarence to a space in the Eastern Hills Mall next to J.C. Penney.

The new location is 3,000 square feet larger than its previous space. That leaves room for a 40-foot mahogany bar serving beer, wine and a limited menu. There are also separate rooms to play darts, shuffleboard and corn hole.

Bison Billiards hosts pool leagues for adults and children, as well as weekend tournaments, and hosts birthday and holiday parties. The company also offers table and cue repair.