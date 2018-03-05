Benderson buys rental car lot near airport

Need to rent a car? Benderson Development might know where you could go.

The University Park, Fla.-based retail real estate developer — originally founded and headquartered in Buffalo — paid $750,000 late last month through GenBuell LLC to buy a former Budget Rent-A-Car location in Cheektowaga across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The 1.35-acre site at 3999 Genesee St. had been owned by Genesee Investments, a Naples, Fla.-based investment firm managed by Denise Brown.

The teardrop-shaped property includes a 6,737-square-foot free-standing retail building, located right next to where the Kensington Expressway ends at Genesee Street, directly across from the airport's main entrance. It's sandwiched between the highway, Genesee and Buell Street.

The highly visible retail site had been listed for sale through Pyramid Brokerage Co. for $1.57 million, so the seller got just half of what she sought.

Benderson Vice President Eric Recoon said the company has "nothing definitive" in mind for the site, but noted that the developer owns the adjacent parcel on the other side of Buell and another property nearby with a new warehouse under construction. It's also near some of the company's other holdings, including several airport-area hotels.