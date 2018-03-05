Art of Beer to unleash waterfall of drink and food

The Art of Beer offers the chance to sample drinks and dishes from 80 establishments in one of Niagara Falls' most delicious annual fundraisers.

If you manage to taste everything on offer, you should get an award, and a ride home. There's also an extensive lineup of live music, a "silent disco," games, demonstrations, and more.

The event's 12th edition, March 9, will help support the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, in the former Niagara Falls High School at 1201 Pine Ave.

Tickets, $35, are available at the NACC and through thenacc.org. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m.

Drinks will be coming from brewers and distributors including 12 Gates, 1911, Big Ditch, BlackBird Cider, Blue Moon, Brickyard Brewing Co., Buffalo Brewing, CB Craft Brew, Cider Creek, Community Beer Works, Consumers Beverage, Ellicottville Brewing Co., Empire Brewing, Flying Bison, Four Mile Brewing, Hamburg Brewing Co., Ithaca Brewing, Long Trail, Mister Goodbar, New Belgium, Niagara Craft Spirits, New York Beer Project, Ommegang, Otter Creek, Lafayette Brewing Company, Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, Pressure Drop, Resurgence, Sam Adams, Sierra Nevada, Southern Tier, Thin Man, Traveler, Uncle Jumbo's and Woodcock Brewing.

Food will be coming from restaurants and purveyors including Soliday's Bar and Grille, Bella Vista, Craft Kitchen and Bar, Dispenza's Meat Market, Hard Rock Café, Power City Eatery, Tim Hortons, Niagara's Honeymoon Sweets, Parkway Prime, Rise Up Bakery, Village Bake Shoppe, Brickyard Pub, Red Coach Inn, and The Catering Crew.

