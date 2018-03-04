YEMCHUK, Emilian

YEMCHUK - Emilian Of Cheektowaga, went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2018. Born in USSR, immigrated to USA March 29, 1990. Beloved husband of Tatyana Neborak; loving father of Tavifa, Lyubov, Avel, David, Lidia, and Daniel. Grandfather of Helina, Roman and Anyastasia. Cherished by the Russian community churches and many friends. We will miss your sweet singing and hearing you play your guitar and harmonica. Till we meet again in heaven! Share online condolences

