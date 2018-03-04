YAKOVAC, Frank Louis

YAKOVAC - Frank Louis Of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 2, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Caroline S. (nee Granica) Yakovac; devoted father of Karen Yakovac (Tim Kayes) and Michelle Yakovac (Rick Caballero); cherished grandfather of Antonio (Courtney) Caballero and Alicia Caballero (Dustin); adored great-grandfather of Kai Caballero; dear brother of Dorothy (late Al) Levulis, late Joe (Mary) Yakovac, Tom (Joyce) Yakovac, late Ann (late Leo) Bek; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM where prayers will be said on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Bistrica Church at 10:30 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com