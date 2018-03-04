WROBBEL, Carol Ann (Bardol)

Of Lee's Summit, Missouri, peacefully went to meet Jesus on January 30, 2018 at the age of 77. She was born to parents Walter L. Bardol and Mary (Opatchko) Bardol on July 30, 1940 and was raised in Depew, New York. After graduation she married her high school sweetheart and started a family. She joyfully embraced her years as a homemaker and blossomed professionally in their family business as office manager of Power Sources, Inc., working alongside her husband and son. Carol also enjoyed playing the piano, traveling, reading and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John C. Wrobbel; daughters, Linda E. Fleischman (Noah) and Lori A. Collins (Doug); and son, Eric W. (Beth); granddaughters, Ericka and Johanna; grandson, Matthew; great-grandsons, Gabe and Bodhi; and Christy Meinhardt, mother of Ericka, Johanna and Matthew. A Memorial Service will be held on March 28th at 11: 00 AM at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri.