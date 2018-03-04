WOJEWODZKI, Anthony J. "Tony"

WOJEWODZKI - Anthony J. "Tony"

February 28, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Gail (nee Scharmach); devoted father of Brittany (Adam Dombek, Sr.) Wojewodzki; loving grandfather of Adam Dombek, Jr.; dearest brother of Christine (Ronald) Angrignon, John (Shirley) and James (Dori) Wojewodzki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Monday 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William at Peoria) Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Family prefers donations to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences www.Pietszak.com