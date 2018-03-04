WOJDA, Mary Ann (Kogutek)

Age 77, of Phoenix, AZ, died peacefully at Darden Homes/Shellbark in South Bend, IN, on Friday, February 16, 2018. Born July 29, 1940 in Buffalo, NY, Mary Ann was the oldest child of Joseph Kogutek and Florence Kogutek (nee Blizniak). She graduated from St. Mary's High School, Lancaster, NY, in 1958. On November 5, 1960, she married Paul M. Wojda, who preceded her in death on October 22, 1990. Mary Ann and Paul began their married life in suburban Buffalo, having four children in five years. In 1975 the family moved to South Bend, where Mary Ann worked in receiving/cataloging in the Hesburgh Memorial Library at the University of Notre Dame. In 1981 the family moved to Ramsey, NJ, where Mary Ann worked in the accounts payable departments of Le Tigre Sportswear throughout the 1980's and the Stanbee Corporation throughout the 1990's and 2000's. In 2010 she retired to Phoenix, AZ. Mary Ann will be greatly missed, but fondly remembered as a devoted wife and mother, a generous grandmother, a dedicated and sympathetic friend, a kitchen talent, and an ardent conversationalist. Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Joseph A. Kogutek (Patty) of Phoenix, AZ; her four children, Lizabeth A. VonSeipler (Mark) of Chicago; Paul J. Wojda (Keely) of St. Paul, MN; Suzanne M. Wilson (Timothy) of South Bend; Romain R. Wojda (Heather) of Lake Bluff, IL; and thirteen grandchildren. Mary Ann wished to be cremated, and her remains placed alongside her husband Paul in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC. A Mass commemorating Mary Ann's life will be held in South Bend this summer, precise date yet to be determined. A formal inurnment ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery will follow later. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Darden Homes, LLC, 52838 Shellbark Avenue, South Bend, IN 46628, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the Wojda at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.