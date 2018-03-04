WHITE, Nella C. (Rampado)

Of Tonawanda, NY, February 25, 2018, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late John S. White; loving mother of David (Karina) Lane and Linda (John Strickland) Lane; grandmother of Victoria and Veronica Lane; beloved daughter of the late Victor and Josephine (Zorzi) Rampado; dear sister of Edward (Mary) Rampado and the late Dan (Delores) Rampado and the late Mary (Jack) Brown; dear aunt to several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Mrs. White was a long-time member of the Kenmore Garden Club, enjoyed flower arranging and participating in flower shows. She also belonged to the Newcomer's Club and cooked gourmet dinners with the other members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com