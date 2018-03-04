WEAVER, Ruth M.

WEAVER - Ruth M. February 25, 2018, of Clarence, NY; daughter of the late Earl A. and Mildred (Salzman) Weaver; sister of the late Susanne Faulkner; beloved aunt of Hugh (Karen) Faulkner; loving great-aunt of Nathaniel Faulkner and Katelynn (Simon) Rolfe. Ruth grew up in Kenmore and attended Kenmore Senior High School. She continued her studies at NYS Institute of Applied Art & Science (Erie Community College). She worked as a Dental Hygienist for several years. She then worked for 37 years in the Histology Department at Roswell Park until her retirement in 1991 as a Senior Histology Technician. After her retirement, she was very active with the Clarence Senior Center and sat on the Board until she resigned in 2006. She enjoyed skiing, hiking and spending summers in the Adirondack Mountains. A Memorial Service will be Friday, March 9th, 11 am, at the Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main Street, Clarence. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com