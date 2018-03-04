VANAKER, Mark S.

VANAKER - Mark S. Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest February 22, 2018. Beloved husband of Diane L. (Sims) Vanaker; father of Leanne M. Vanaker; son of the late Bernard S. and Leona (Cashul) Vanaker; dearest brother of Karen (Tom) Castano; uncle of Tony (Kristen) and Chase Castano; cherished by family and friends. No prior visitation. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com