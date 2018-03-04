Tuesday program will inform parents about signs of teen drug abuse

Learn about the signs and symptoms of teen substance abuse during a program for adults Tuesday night in Williamsville.

Jessica Hutchings, a program director for Kids Escaping Drugs, will discuss different drugs teens are abusing, including opioids and other chemicals.

Other topics include how substances are manipulated and used; how to identify the signs and symptoms of abuse; and services available to assist families.

Hutchings is an adjunct professor at Daemen College and a member of the Erie County Opiate Task Force.

Tuesday's program for parents is free, open to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m. in Williamsville South High School, 5950 Main Street.