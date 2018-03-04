TRESP, Gloria Anne

TRESP - Gloria Anne Died peacefully on February 17, 2018 at the age of 84 at Porter Hospice Residence Denver with her three devoted daughters, Cheri, Kim, and Debbie by her side comforting her, holding her hands. Mom was born August 9,1933 to Edwin and Sophie Gerlach in Cheektowaga, NY, a suburb of Buffalo. She graduated from Pine Hill High School in 1951 and in 1953 she married Howard Tresp Jr. They would go on to have 5 children: Gregory Paul, Gary Matthew, Cheri Marie, Kimberly Anne, and Debra Mae; they were divorced in 1982. Our mother was kind, giving, nurturing, and supportive. She had a great sense of humor and laughed a lot. She always put her children first and that was unchanged through to her last days. Mom leaves behind her three daughters Cheri, Kim, and Debbie, who will miss her beyond belief. Our brother Gary died at 9 months in 1956, and our brother Gregg died in 1983 at age 29. Both losses were devastating to Mom, but she never wavered in her care of and devotion to her three remaining children. She was also predeceased by her parents Edwin and Sophie Gerlach (our Grandma and Grandpa), and her in-laws, Howard Tresp Sr. and Ella Mae Tresp (our Nanny and Grampy). A private service will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.rmahf.org/porter-hospice-foundation.html. Designate funds to go to "Porter Hospice Residence." Mom, our "four-legged stool" is now three. But here in spirit, you will remain that fourth leg, holding us up. We love you always. Cheri, Kim, Debbie. For Mom's full obituary and and online guestbook, please visit https://www.allstatescremation.com/obituaries/gloria-anne-tresp/