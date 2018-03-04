TOMASZEWSKI, Estelle (Teodorowski)

March 3, 2018, of Amherst. Beloved wife of the late Karol Tomaszewski; dearest mother of Charles and Christopher Tomaszewski; fond grandmother of Timothy and William; sister of Donna Musiol; also predeceased by 3 sisters and 2 brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Liturgical Services Wednesday at 9:30AM from KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (1 block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca, and in St. Stanislaus RC Church at 10:30AM. Family present Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.