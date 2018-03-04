Terry Pegula takes part in interviews with draft prospects at Scouting Combine

Owner Terry Pegula was part of the Bills' contingent during interviews with potential draft prospects during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, The Buffalo News confirmed.

It is not uncommon for owners to be part of these conversations, given the investment in draft picks.

Pegula has sat in previously, including last year, and also made some campus visits with the coaching staff.

Last April, North Carolina co-offensive coordinator Gunter Brewer tweeted a photo of himself with Pegula and coach Sean McDermott when the Bills made a campus visit to see Mitchell Trubisky and took the prospect to dinner. On that same swing, Pegula and the Bills had dinner and worked out DeShone Kizer.

Trubisky was drafted by the Bears with the No. 2 overall pick. Kizer was selected by the Browns in the second round at No. 52 overall.