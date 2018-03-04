SZALASNY, Laura L. (Wallschlaeger)

Szalasny - Laura L. (nee Wallschlaeger)

February 28, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of John Szalasny; devoted mother Kristen (Haven) and Michael (Nicole DiMartino) Szalasny; cherished grandmother of Macie, Anthony, and Abriella; loving daughter of Betty and late Lester Wallschlaeger; dearest sister of Lynn Abbey (Doug), Lon (Karen) Wallschlaeger, and Lana (Vic) Dole; dear aunt of late Alex Dole; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, on Tuesday from 4 - 8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Eden, NY. Please leave online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com.