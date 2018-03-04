STRAVINO, Phillip R.

STRAVINO - Phillip R. February 26, 2018, age 81. Loving husband of Jo Stravino; loving father of Michelle Capenhurst, Beverly Williams, and Phillip J. Stravino. Phillip was a teacher, football coach, and union leader at Lake Shore Central High School in Evans, NY. He was also a Korean War vet, a former president of Evans Lions Club, and an avid golfer. Services March 2nd at 10:00 AM in Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenda Los Angelos, The Villages, FL; in lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Shore History Scholarship fund, 75 Tobey Hill Dr., West Seneca, NY 14224.