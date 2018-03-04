STRACHAN, Margaret J. "Marge"

STRACHAN - Margaret J. "Marge"

84, formerly of Buffalo, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Syracuse. Marge was the daughter of the late, Walter and Catherine "Kate" Strachan and was predeceased by her brother, William "Jim" Strachan and her sister, Christine Pirdy. She is survived by her sister, Catherine "Rena" Wells of Jamesville, NY. There are no calling hours and burial will take place in the spring at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Pompey Community Church, P.O. Box 27, Pompey, NY 13138. To leave a message of sympathy online for Margaret's family, please visit www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com