STOUTEN - Mary Alice Tornow Teacher, Hospital Director and Volunteer. January 10, 1926 - February 22, 2018. Mary Alice Tornow Stouten died on Thursday after a long illness. She was 92. Mary graduated in 1944 from the Buffalo Seminary and went on to study early education at Wheelock College in Boston, MA. In 1947 she married David "Bud" Stouten, who predeceased her in 2001. Mary was a well-loved Director Coordinator of Volunteers at Millard Fillmore Hospital for over 20 years. She was also an active church member of Trinity Episcopal Church and later of St John's-Grace Episcopal Church. She was a Sustaining member of the Junior League of Buffalo. Mary and Bud spent many summers at Sugarloaf Farms in Port Colborne, Canada. Mary was a longtime resident of Buffalo. In 2008 she moved to The Carriage House Assisted Living in Greensboro, NC to be near her younger daughter, Molly and her husband, Steve Terrill. Mary is survived by her daughters, Sally Stouten Hatch and Molly Stouten Terrill and her granddaughter Tamara Hatch Seiter and her six great-grandchildren: Chase, Emily, Adam, Coleson, Macey and Kara Seiter. A Memorial Service is being planned in June at St. John's-Grace Episcopal Church, Colonial Circle, Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.