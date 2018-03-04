Stolen Caddy leads police to teen suspects in car lot thefts

A group of youths broke into the office at a used car lot, lifted the keys on a number of cars and drove off with them, Buffalo police said in a report.

Stolen days ago from the lot at 2618 Bailey Ave. were a 2008 Cadillac, a 2011 Buick Regal and a 2012 Ford Fusion, police said.

Officers said they spotted the Cadillac on Lang Avenue on Thursday and soon arrested five suspects, all under the age of 16. They were all charged with burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal mischief are.

Police said they also recovered the Fusion.