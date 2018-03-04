SMITH, Richard A., Sr.

SMITH - Richard A., Sr. March 2, 2018 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved father of Lilly (Aaron) Clayson and Richard Jr. (Theresa) Smith. Cherished grandfather of Madden and Lucas. Dear brother of William (Sandy), Robert (Paulette), Michael (Lynn), Linda Smith and the late Denise (late Danny), Rees and Carol (Rodney) Baetzhold. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com