SCHWARTZ, Gayle (Winn)

SCHWARTZ - Gayle (nee Winn)

Of Orchard Park, NY, February 26, 2018. Wife of the late Herbert S. Schwartz, Phd; mother of Andrea S., Deirdre L. (Eric Oar) Schwartz and Jay W. (Michelle) Schwartz; grandmother of Ryan, Rowen, Kate and Logan; sister of Dennis (Carla) Winn II and the late Dennye Jean Harper. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a date, time and location to be announced. Memorials may be made to the West Falls Fire Co. Arrangements by F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker Rd., Orchard Park.