SCHUSTER, Rand L.

SCHUSTER - Rand L. February 27, 2018, of West Burke, VT, formerly of Buffalo. Dear father of Noell A. Schuster and survived by his ex-wife, Clare Jordan. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Thursday, March 8th at 11:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Niagara St. (between Vulcan and Crowley), Buffalo. JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.