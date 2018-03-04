SARKISIAN, Louise K. (Keshkegian)

SARKISIAN - Louise K. (nee Keshkegian)

February 28, 2018 at the age of 98; beloved wife of the late George E. Sarkisian; dearest mother of the late George (survived by Joy) Sarkisian and Edward (Laura) Sarkisian; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Lynn) Sarkisian, Ann Marie Sarkisian, Kate (Eric) Wells, Rebecca (Jason) Current, and Edward Sarkisian; proud great-grandmother of Grace, Matthew, Kathryn, Jacob, Caitlin, William, Adan, Rebecca, and Edward; sister of the late Nevart Derderian; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., where prayers will be offered Tuesday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM at The Church of the Advent (Kenmore). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com