SANTI, Robert H.

SANTI - Robert H. Of Cheektowaga, NY, February 25, 2018. Loving father of Diane Santi, Dorene (Ronald) Startek, and Jill Santi; cherished grandfather of Daniel Collins and Cara Startek; beloved son of the late Guido and Mary; dearest brother of Guido II "Joe" (Sarah) Santi; beloved companion of Sandra Powers; also survived by relatives and friends. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date.