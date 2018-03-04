Sabres recall Guhle, Criscuolo from Amerks

The Sabres pulled a bit of surprise on Sunday afternoon, calling up defenseman Brendan Guhle and forward Kyle Criscuolo from Rochester.

Defenseman Marco Scandella, who missed the final two periods Friday in Florida, practiced fully on Sunday and did not look hindered by the upper-body ailment he suffered taking a tumble into the boards in that game. All seven blueliners were on the ice at practice.

With Evan Rodrigues still not back from his upper-body injury suffered Wednesday in Tampa, Benoit Pouliot was out of position at center on Sunday. Coach Phil Housley indicated after practice the team was not calling up a forward, but that decision was apparently reconsidered.

Guhle, the organization's top defense prospect, recorded his first NHL point with an assist during a two-game run with the Sabres in January. The 20-year-old has eight goals and 16 assists in 47 games at Rochester.

Criscuolo leads the Amerks with 15 goals and is tied for second on the team with 34 points, including 10 in his last 10 games. He did not have a point in eight games with the Sabres earlier this season.

The Amerks were playing at home Sunday against Laval but don't play again until Friday, when they open a three-games-in-three-days-set at home against Providence.