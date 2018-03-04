RUISI, Angelo Michael

RUISI - Angelo Michael March 1, 2018; loving son of Concetta "Connie" (nee Albert) Ruisi and the late Carmelo Ruisi; dear brother of Joseph Sr. (Pam) Ruisi; uncle of Joseph Jr., Tony (Tracy) and Jody Antonucci Ruisi; great-uncle of Emily, Alexis, Jason and Ava. The Family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com