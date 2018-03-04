REICH, Virginia (Regnet)

REICH - Virginia (nee Regnet)

Virginia, "Ginny" Reich passed away on February 24, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1921 to Edward and Mary Regnet in Swormville, NY. Virginia was the wife of the late Edward H. Sturm, and also Kenneth Reich, her second husband. She was predeceased by her brothers Willie and Ray Regnet. She is the mother of James R. Sturm (Jeanne) of Chicago; Robert J. Sturm (Doreen) of West Hartford, CT, and the late Nancy Walker (Edward) of Amherst. Virginia also leaves her loving grandchildren: Rachel, Jeff, Becky, Jesse and Eron; and her loving great-grandchildren Jordan, Jack, Stella, Logan, Sophia, Anna, Alex, Lucy, Ben and Peter. Virginia was born and raised on a farm on Dodge Road and built her lifelong home across the street. Virginia worked for the US Postal Service in Getzville, NY for 25 years. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary for the local VFW Post and the Swormville, NY Volunteer Fire Company. She was a lifelong active member of St. Mary's Church in Swormville, NY. Virginia had a huge heart and was loved by all who knew her. Virginia was an avid gardener, card player, accomplished cook and pie-baker. Her life was built around her family, which was the most important thing to her. There will be a Mass at St. Mary's Church in Swormville, on Saturday, April 28 at 10:30 am followed by a celebration of Virginia's life.