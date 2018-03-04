RASLAWSKY, Paul A.

RASLAWSKY - Paul A. Entered into Eternal Life, February 27, 2018. Devoted husband of Linda (nee Luke); beloved father of Kelly (Julius) Albi, PJ Raslawsky and Kim (Alan Walker, Sr.) Raslawsky; grandfather of Alan Walker, Jr. and Casey Raslawsky; dear brother of Ronald (Jacquelin), James, Nancy (Kenneth) Budniewski, Robert (Rachel), Diane and the late William P. Raslawsky; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are welcome to gather for a Celebration of Paul's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Friday (March 23, 2018) from 5-7 PM and then assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St Teresa Church, (1974 Seneca St.) Saturday (March 24, 2018) at 11 AM Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com