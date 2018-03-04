PERCY, Carolyn J. (Klein)

PERCY - Carolyn J. (nee Klein)

March 1, 2018, of Englewood, FL; beloved wife of John; mother of Paul (Janet), John (Cheryl) Percy, Kathleen (Barry) Bucholtz and David Percy; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of four; sister of Judith (Donald) Testa. No prior visitation. Future services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com