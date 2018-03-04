Penetrante sets Section VI all-around record at state gymnastics meet

Williamsville North’s Madison Penetrante won the all-around title at the state gymnastics meet Saturday with a record-setting performance.

Penetrante totaled 38.225 points between her performances on uneven bars, vault, balance beam and floor routine. That broke the sectional record of 38.05, held by Williamsville South’s Gabbi Gare.

“We told her at the beginning of the meet, if you hit all your routines, you compete the best you can do, good things will happen,” section coordinator Joe Buscaglia said. “Madison went out, she was solid. She hit everything, didn’t have any mistakes or bobbles.”

Penetrante needed a strong performance in her final event, bars, to win the title.

“It came down to the wire,” Buscaglia said. “She was neck and neck with the girl in second place and ended up winning by a tenth.”

Penetrante put up a 9.40. The girl she was competing with from Section VIII posted a 9.35.

Penetrante took second place in all four events, scoring 9.575 on vault, 9.60 on beam and 9.65 on floor. The state record in the all-around is 38.450.

Section VI couldn’t defend its state title though, being edged out by Section III, 185.725 to 183.825. Section VI won the state title each of the last two seasons, but had some extenuating circumstances this time.

Gare, who has scored as high as 9.7 on vault this year, had to be pulled with an injury and only competed on bars, placing sixth with 9.275. Lancaster’s Makenzie Castiglione, who won the all-around title at the sectional meet in the fall with a 37.675, had a prior school commitment that she couldn’t miss. And Zoe Kyriakopoulos, who won the section’s all-around title in 2015 and 2016 and holds the section record in floor routine, was less than 100 percent with an ankle injury.

Kyriakopoulos’ best finish was 9.30 on bars. She placed ninth in the all-around.

“We expected to win again this year,” Buscaglia said.

Frontier’s Cali Czarcinski placed fourth on balance beam with a score of 9.525, and took fifth in floor exercise with a 9.45.

Kirsten Maybach of Clarence was sixth on vault with a 9.20.