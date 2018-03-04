Newspaper carrier frightens off intruder seen on security camera

A Dorchester Road man credits his newspaper carrier with frightening off a would-be intruder shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

About 10:20 a.m. Sunday, the resident of the home on Dorchester near Baynes Street scanned his overnight security camera footage. He saw an unknown man, whom he described as "clean cut," with dark hair, wearing a light-colored jacket with white stripes on the shoulders, attempting to enter the front door of his residence.

The would-be intruder was attempting to force the door of the home when he was startled by the newspaper carrier, police said.