NESTER, Diane M. (Melisz)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest February 23, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Nester; devoted mother of Jason Nester and Nathan (Stacy) Nester; cherished grandmother of Dylan and Ty; loving daughter of the late John and Vera Melisz; dear sister of Jane (late Terrence) Coggins, John (Karen) Melisz, Mary Rose (Richard) Tillery and the late Katherine DeGroodt; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.