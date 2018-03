NEEDELL, Patricia A. (Klein)

Of Boston, NY, February 9, 2018, wife of Thomas E. Needell; stepmother of Thomas A. Needell. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Terry Hills Banquet Facility, 5122 Clinton Street Road (Rte. 33), Batavia, on Saturday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. RSVP, 716-949-0833. Memorials to SPCA.www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com