MULLAR, Anna C. (Gajewski)

March 2, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Leo J. Mullar. Dearest mother of Leonard (Diana) Mullar, William (Janet) Mullar, Christine (Dennis) Monnin, Susan Hausladen, Cynthia (Richard) Nader, Thomas Mullar and the late Rickey Mullar. Dear grandmother of 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 9:15 AM and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Augustine Cemetery. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com