MORAN - Thomas J. Died March 1, 2018. Loving husband of Kelly (Buczkowski); best daddy in the world to Ava and Lila Moran; dear son of late James and Helen (Mannion) Moran; brother of James (Darlene) Moran, Kevin Moran, Brian (Julie) Moran, Terrance Moran and the late Kathleen Gilmour; son-in-law of Joanne (Geary) Buczkowski and the late Stanley Buczkowski; brother-in-law of Michael (Diane) Buczkowski, Kathy (Tim) Driscoll. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family may call Monday from 3-8PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:30AM at Our Lady of Charity Church (St. Ambrose Worship site). Please assemble at church. Interment will follow the mass at the Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Tom was a Buffalo Police Chief and former Commander of the Buffalo Police Under Water Recovery Unit. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM