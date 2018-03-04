MISLIN, Violet L. (Muck)

MISLIN - Violet L. (nee Muck)

March 2, 2018, age 96, of Getzville, NY; beloved wife of the late Michael Mislin, Jr.; dear mother of Jean (late Melvin) Brundage, Kenneth (Judy) Mislin and Michael (Laureen) Mislin; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister of Herbert Muck and the late Pearl (late Leo) Sommers and Otis (late Marion) Muck. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday 3-7 PM and Monday 9-10 AM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 10 AM. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com