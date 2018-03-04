McGUIRE, Lawrence, Sr.

McGuire - Lawrence, Sr. Of Holiday, FL, formerly of Tonawanda, NY, passed away February 17, 2018 at age 75. Lawrence was the loving husband of Judy (nee Hartman) and loving and devoted father of Stacie Hartman; also survived by two sisters, two brothers, several nieces and nephews, as well as dearest friends, Art and Sandy Toale and their children. Lawrence was also the brother-in-law of Faye Hartman. Memorial service to be held March 18, 2018 in New Port Richey, FL.