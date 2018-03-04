McGRATH, Michael J.

McGRATH - Michael J. March 1, 2018, of South Buffalo, NY, husband of the late Patricia (nee McCarthy); loving partner of Patty Daleo; dear father of Michael (Patty) McGrath, Mary McGrath and Sean McGrath; grandfather of Patrick, Daniel, Stacey, Lauryn, Jacqueline, Bret and Sean McGrath; great-grandfather of Hazel and Ellie Horvatits and Brooklyn McGrath. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Meals-On-Wheels. Entombment In Holy Cross Cemetery.