McGONAGLE - Lt. Col. Scott M. "moon", Usaf Retired Of Kenmore, NY, February 23, 2018, age 55, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Julie (Taeger) McGonagle; loving father of David and William; son of David and Joanne (nee Mollin) Eckel; brother of Stephen (Kim); son-in-law of Michael (late Rene) and Suzanne Taeger; brother-in-law of Adam (Nina), Dean, and Vincent (late Pat) Taeger; uncle of Lauren, Brian, Andrew, and Zoe; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Also survived by brothers-in-arms, Quickdraw, Yukon, Rudy, Stinky, Fred, Teflon, and Darryl. Donations in Scott's memory can be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. A Memorial Service will be held in May, with details to follow.