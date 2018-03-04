MARTIN, Anna (Bovo)

Of Lackawanna, NY, March 2, 2018; beloved wife of the late James R. Martin; dearest mother of James (Denise), Lisa (Tom) Pawlak and Dan; grandmother of Eric, Kyle, Jeremy, Sam, Julia Martin and Joe Pawlak; great-grandmother of Zack Martin; daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (nee Torino) Bovo; sister of Carmela (Dennis Songin) Jerabek, Vito (Beverly), Angela (Michael) Gault, Teresa (Michael) Butryn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Tuesday, 3-8 p.m. Chapel service Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.