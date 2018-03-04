Maple festival includes pancake breakfast, kids' crafts

The Buffalo Audubon Society will hold its annual Maple Harvest Festival on March 17 and 18 at the Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, 1610 Welch Road, North Java.

Visitors can see maple syrup being made and have a taste of jack wax. There will be maple themed crafts for children, and plenty of maple products will be for sale – including maple cotton candy.

The event starts with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, which comes with sausage and scrambled eggs. There also is a basket raffle.

Activities run from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Cost is $9 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under, with children 3 and under free. More information can be found www.buffaloaudubon.org.