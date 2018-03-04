Man arrested after heroin, syringes found near children

Police arrested a 24-year-old man after finding a baby and a young child in the vicinity of used, uncapped syringes and one syringe containing what appeared to be heroin.

Police were called to an address in the 500 block of Walden Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday for a complaint of threats. Officers said they found a man and a woman in a bedroom with the door open. A loaded syringe and several used and uncapped syringes were in plain view.

A 1-month-old infant and a 6-year-old were "in the vicinity of used needles," the police report said.

Darren Huttenmaier, 24, was accused of pushing and striking a man who also lives at the address. He gave police a false name multiple times to avoid warrants, according to the report.

Huttenmaier was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, false personation, and harassment. He also faces charges of petit and grand larceny, possession of stolen property and fifth-degree conspiracy.