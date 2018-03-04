LOBUZZETTA, William "Bill"

March 3, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Husband of the late Judith L. (Chandler) Lobuzzetta; beloved step-father of Robert C. Harlock Jr. (Kathleen), Jennifer Harlock (Jimi Rust), Heidi Parker, and Elizabeth Schmidt (Gregory); loving grandfather of Jonathan, Alex, Andrew, Nathan, William, Autumn, and Anthony; dear brother of Josephine Lobuzzetta and Teresa Augustine; also survived by nieces, nephews, and countless best friends. A celebration of his life is to be announced. Bill retired from the City of Buffalo. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com