LIPINSKI, Valerie (Giermek)

LIPINSKI - Valerie (nee Giermek)

February 28, 2018, beloved wife of the late Felix T.; devoted mother of Christine Papst, Elaine Urban, Mary (Timothy) Walker, late Rose Ann (late William) Boland and the late Ronald Lipinski; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph (late Mildred and late Lorraine) Giermek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Tuesday at 9 a.m. and at St. Bernard's Church at 9:30 a.m. Visitation Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Share your online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com