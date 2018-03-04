Letter: Speaking up remains an essential defense

Speaking up remains an essential defense

One of the best defenses against more school shootings is still “if you see something, say something.”

I know two alert citizens tipped off the FBI and the agency dropped the ball, but that can be corrected by totally realigning the national tip line and having it maintained by more responsive and responsible staffing. This would ensure that tips are routed to the appropriate authorities in a timely manner.

In addition, our government has the world’s best monitoring system for all electronic posting. These mammoth systems can be programmed to identify all postings on social media that relates to school shootings.

It will take effort to convince Americans after the inexcusable mistake by the FBI to rely on tip lines again, but we have to make that step to stop future school disasters.

Cheryl Cranston

West Seneca